LA County Animal Care Centers closed to the public, effective immediately

LOS ANGELES – Due to coronavirus concerns, the Los Angeles County animal care departments Monday closed all shelters to the public, but staff will continue to respond to animal welfare and public safety calls.

“We value the health and safety of our residents, their pets, the animals in our care, and our employees, and hold these health considerations at the forefront of all operational decisions,” the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said in a statement.

“During this closure, the health and safety of the animals in our care remains our top priority. Please know that during this time, no animals will be euthanized unless they are irremediably suffering, dangerous, or unable to eat without assistance.”

The county agency did not specify a date for reopening the Animal Care Centers.

At the county DACC, effective immediately, and until further notice, certain services will be made available by appointment only.

Service changes will include:

— Pet adoptions will be by appointment only.

— If you believe your pet is being cared for at an Animal Care Center, call to schedule an appointment to bring your pet home.

— Owner surrenders will not be received until further notice.

— Those who have lost or found pets are urged to download the SHADOW app, which can also be accessed on the department’s, and, if possible, to foster those pets temporarily.

— The department will not be accepting stray, healthy cats, but any sick or injured cats can still be brought into the DACCs by appointment.

— Animal Control officers will continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports. Less urgent calls will be deferred until further notice.

— The public is asked to renew pet licenses by mail or online by going to the department’s website. Pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time. Pet owners will be given a 30-day grace period for late license submittal.

Here are the county department’s communication center/dispatch numbers in the Antelope Valley:

— Lancaster: 661-940-4191

— Palmdale: 661-575-2888

— Castaic: 661-257-3191

— Field Licensing/Canvassing Issues: 562-658-2019

