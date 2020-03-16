AV Fair & Event Center announces cancellations & postponements

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center has made several changes to its events, programs, and facilities as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

Date changes through April 12, 2020, include:

Home Show & More — Rescheduled from March 28-29 to June 6-7.

The 32nd annual Home Show will feature a wide variety of vendors specializing in all things home improvement. The two-day event also includes raffles, giveaways, food, DIY Demonstrations, and more.

Motor Mayhem – Rescheduled from March 28 until further notice.

Valdivia – The March 21 event has been canceled.

Salute To Youth – Postponed from April 1-2 until further notice.

Gun Show – Postponed from April 3-5 until further notice.

LA County Farm Bureau Ag Day – The April 7 event has been canceled.

In addition to its event postponements and cancelations, the AV Fair and Event Center continues to take extra precautions to further protect its guests, including:

Adding hand washing stations throughout the venue.

Making alcohol hand sanitizers available at multiple locations.

Posting signage encouraging volunteers and patrons to wash their hands.

Enhancing the janitorial cleaning schedule when and where appropriate.

Encouraging patrons who are not feeling well (i.e. fever, cough, respiratory problem) to refrain from attending our events.

“In preparation of all of our upcoming events, we are staying in close contact with the medical community experts, state and local leadership, and will be communicating updated recommendations as they become available,” Fair officials said in an online statement.

For update-to-date information on the AV Fair and Event Center, visit: https://avfair.com/.

