Visitation suspended at L.A. County juvenile halls

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Probation Department Friday suspended visitation at its juvenile detention and residential treatment facilities due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the agency will make other accommodations to ensure juveniles can maintain contact with families.

The suspension includes all after-court, special and weekend visits by relatives and community organizations. All required legal visits, and court- ordered visits, will continue as scheduled.

Probation officials said juveniles in the facilities will be given “extended phone privileges to maintain contact with family and loved ones.” Agency officials said they are also exploring other communication options, such as video conferencing.

The department stressed that there have not been any coronavirus impacts on any staff or youth in its facilities, and the visitation suspension “is solely a proactive measure.”

