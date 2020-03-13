Sheriff’s cruiser collides with another vehicle in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a call collided with another vehicle at a Palmdale intersection, but both drivers suffered only minor injuries, a lieutenant said.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue R, said sheriff’s Lt. Steve Bejong.

“The deputy was responding to a call about a person screaming,” Bejong said. “He was traveling with lights and sirens on. He slowed to clear the intersection, but the other driver had a green light and the collision occurred.”

Both vehicles were totaled, Bejong said.

“Both drivers complained of pain,” he said. “The other driver declined to go to the hospital. Our deputy was transported to a hospital and has since gone home.”

The crash remains under investigation, he said.

