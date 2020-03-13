HUD awards $118 million to L.A. County organizations to assist homeless

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday that Los Angeles County will receive more than $118 million for nonprofit and local organizations to help the homeless population.

“The path to self-sufficiency begins with a safe place to sleep and, ultimately, an affordable place to call home,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said. “These grants will help service providers across the nation continue their work of reducing homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Some of the Los Angeles County organizations that will receive funding include the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Rapid Re-Housing for Domestic Violence Survivors.

This round of HUD’s continuum-of-care grants will provide national support to about 630 local programs that serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness, the department stated.

Earlier this year, HUD announced $2.2 billion in grants to support thousands of local programs addressing the needs of homeless people.

The department stated that in 2019, most of the country experienced a decrease in homelessness, but significant increases in unsheltered and chronic homelessness on the West Coast, particularly in California and Oregon, offset those nationwide decreases, causing a national increase in homelessness by 2.7%.

