Free disposal day April 11 at Lancaster Landfill

LANCASTER – Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will sponsor a free disposal day April 11 for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities – which include Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Sun Village, Quartz Hill, Acton, Pearblossom, Llano, Juniper Hills, Elizabeth Lake, Lake Hughes, Green Valley, Neenach and Antelope Acres.

Unincorporated-area residents with proof of address such as a driver’s license can drop off up to 1 ton of household trash, yard waste, appliances or furniture from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at the Lancaster landfill, located at 600 East Avenue F.

No business waste, tires or household hazardous waste such as paint or cleaning products will be accepted.

Another free disposal day is planned in October.

In addition to getting rid of trash during the free disposal days, residents and property owners in the unincorporated Antelope Valley can get two free vouchers for dumping trash at either landfill in Lancaster or Palmdale.

The vouchers, which are good for a half-ton each, are provided in a pilot program through June 30 by the Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force. The Task Force will decide in June whether to extend the voucher program for another year.

The vouchers can be obtained by calling Supervisor Barger’s office at 661-726-3600, then picking the vouchers up at the supervisor’s office at 42455 10th St. West, Suite 104, Lancaster. The vouchers are not available for residents or property inside the Lancaster or Palmdale city limits.

