Extreme Home Makeover episode filmed in Palmdale to air this Sunday

PALMDALE – The popular television show, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, will air the episode which was filmed at the Palmdale Veteran Enriched Neighborhood site this Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m. on HGTV.

The production features the building of a duplex in the planned 56-home Veteran Enriched Neighborhood, located on Division Street and Avenue R, as part of a partnership with Homes 4 Families, the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), and the City of Palmdale.

In August of 2019, hundreds of local volunteers and construction personnel worked around the clock to build the new homes. At the end, keys were presented to the Merlos and Oliveras families, both with veteran members and from the Antelope Valley.

“It was amazing to see the community come together to show how much we care about our veterans, not just with our words but with our hands and actions,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Seeing people of all ages and walks of life come together for something like this was heartwarming.”

The duplex was the first structure completed for the project. The homes are intended to be built for low-income, first-time homebuying veterans who will put 500 hours of “sweat equity” into a brand-new house. Once completed, the neighborhood will also offer family enrichment services to low-income veterans and their families.

“This project highlights Palmdale’s commitment in regards to housing for veterans,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “This combined with what we’re doing at Courson Arts Colony and our workforce housing units projects are making a significant difference in the lives of veterans — people who have served our nation and have earned an opportunity to live in affordable, high-quality housing.”

Donations are currently being accepted to help with the costs of future builds at the site. To donate, visit www.homes4families.org/donate/

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

