Palmdale preemptively declares state of emergency due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

PALMDALE – Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy has declared a state of emergency in the City of Palmdale in response to the increasing threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout Los Angeles County, the state, and the country. The declaration will be presented to the City Council for ratification at their meeting on Tuesday, March 17.

“By declaring a state of emergency, we will have better access to the tools and resources we need to fulfill our mission of protecting our residents while carrying out the functions of City government,” said Murphy. “The CDC recommends expanded community mitigation activities to include limiting social interaction, in helping slow the spread of coronavirus. While we are not aware of any confirmed cases in Palmdale, it is important to be pro-active in implementing mitigation strategies to reduce the threat in our community.”

“On the call with the White House that the City Manager and I participated, it was recommended to minimize the community-based spread of coronavirus by implementing local mitigation measures and limiting social interaction where possible,” said Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

During this time, anyone conducting business with the City is encouraged to do so through phone, the City’s online services, or through email. The public may reach the City by phone at 661/267-5100, through its website at www.cityofpalmdale.org, or email: info@cityofpalmdale.org.

“These are a few ways everyone can limit social interaction and still work together to keep our community safe and healthy while providing the essential services that are needed,” said Murphy.

In addition to using phone or email, residents may also use the City’s online services. Library materials may be renewed and online services such as Homework Help and eLibrary may be accessed at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library. Parking and administrative citations may be paid online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations. Business licenses may be paid and renewed online by visiting https://blicense.cityofpalmdale.org/WebRenewals/. Applications for building permits or solar permits are available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/152/Building-Safety.

Some of the initial precautions the City of Palmdale has taken are:

Beginning Monday, March 16, while remaining open for public use, the Palmdale City Library will suspend programs (such as Storytime) which encourage small group interaction.

Beginning Monday, March 16, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will only be open for meals and Census activities.

All other City programs are still scheduled at this time but please check with https://www.cityofpalmdale.org/coronavirus frequently for an updated list of program suspensions or cancellations.

Palmdale is coordinating a regional meeting on Friday, March 13, with local agency chief executive officers, directors, board members, and emergency management staff to align the specific measures the agencies are all taking to protect the public.

To ensure that residents are getting accurate information, the City advises residents to consult trusted sources for the latest and most accurate information about coronavirus.

Trusted sites include:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health — http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health — https://www.cdph.ca.gov/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, National) — http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/novel-coronavirus-2019.html

World Health Organization — https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

City of Palmdale — https://www.cityofpalmdale.org/coronavirus

Lancaster taking precautionary steps to monitor, respond to coronavirus

In a press release issued Thursday, Lancaster City officials said there are no confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Antelope Valley.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris announced that he has deputized two new Deputy Mayors — Dr. Jonathan Truong, MD, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Lawrence Stock, MD, an emergency medicine specialist. Both are affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.

“Their roles are to provide insight and advice to the City of Lancaster as we work to respond to the needs of our community to keep residents as safe as possible. We will utilize every resource at our disposal to secure the health and safety of our residents,” Parris said in a statement.

To watch video of Parris’ statement, titled “Battling the coronavirus” and to view a list of Lancaster city events that have been canceled for March and April, visit: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/residents/special-notices-warnings/coronavirus-information

