AVTA increases cleaning, disinfecting procedures

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority is cleaning and disinfecting its buses more frequently to help guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued Wednesday, AVTA officials said: “AVTA uses disinfectants known to be effective against COVID-19 (coronavirus) and influenza viruses. AVTA has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of all touch-surfaces at our facilities and on our vehicles. All surfaces of our bus stop amenities are being disinfected daily and the amenities at our transportation centers are being disinfected multiple times each day. All seats and touch-surfaces on all vehicles are disinfected daily as well.”

AVTA Board Chair Marvin Cris added: “We understand the trust our community has placed in us and we are committed to taking steps to help our riders and employees have a healthy transit experience.

Experts advise that washing hands and controlling coughs are the most effective actions one can take to prevent the spread of germs and possible illness.

“These are actions and habits we all can perform to promote a healthy environment,” said Macy Neshati, AVTA Executive Director and CEO.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided detailed recommendations for healthy habits to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (the coronavirus) and of flu viruses, including:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

For more information on CDC recommendations, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

