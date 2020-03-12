AVEK invests $25K in scholarship funds

PALMDALE -Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency (AVEK) Directors have agreed to contribute $25,000 toward an Antelope Valley College Foundation scholarship program – money intended to aid students studying water sciences as their career goal.

Of the $25,000 donation, $5000 will be utilized over the next two years to provide immediate scholarship assistance, while the remaining $20,000 will be placed in an endowment, from which interest that is generated will be used to provide scholarships in perpetuity.

Dianne Knippel, Executive Director of the AV College Foundation, a nonprofit organization, presented to AVEK’s Board of Directors at their Board Meeting on Feb. 25, sharing that the intended outcome is to provide knowledgeable employees capable of filling the future needs of local employers in the water industry. Money goes directly to students for water science courses offered at the college that prepare them to take the Department of Natural Resources test for certification. Successful completion of this certification allows students to work in water treatment plants.

Scholarship funds attract students to the program, Knippel explained. “Scholarships are key to helping students succeed.”

AVEK Assistant General Manager Matt Knudson told Directors that staff recommends approval of the funding request, noting that roughly 18,000 students attend classes at AVC. Knippel added that about 85% of the students are on some sort of financial aid or scholarships.

AVEK has a history of getting qualified water treatment operators from AVC, according to Knudson. In fact, he said, the Agency’s new Assistant Manager of Operations teaches water treatment courses there.

“I believe in the value of having local treatment operators,” said Director Justin Lane, Chairman of AVEK’s Public Information Committee. “I personally think we should invest (the money). The Agency would gain a lot … from a program like this.”

To for information on the scholarships and how to apply, visit: https://www.avc.edu/foundation/scholarships

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency.]

–