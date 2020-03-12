LA County Air Show in Lancaster canceled

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Air Show, originally scheduled for March 21-22 in Lancaster, has been canceled, organizers announced Thursday.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision, and it comes at an unprecedented time for our entire country,” said Mike VanKirk, LA County Air Show Board President. “The safety and health of our guests, volunteers, staff, performers, and community is ultimately our first priority. We must do our part, regardless of how difficult, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. and Edwards Air Force Base last year announced a partnership to support alternating air show venues. The air show venues will rotate bi-annually between William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster and Edwards Air Force Base.

Future air show dates for Edwards Air Force Base and Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. are as follows:

October 10 -11, 2020 at Edwards Air Force Base

October 16-17, 2021 at William J. Fox Airfield, Lancaster

October 14-16, 2022 at Edwards Air Force Base

There will be no cash refunds for purchased tickets. Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. is exploring the possibility of honoring purchased tickets at their 2021 event.

Keeping in alignment with the Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc’s. mission statement of providing regional scholarships to local students who are pursuing an education and career in the STEM fields, the 2020 Los Angeles County Air Show Inc. STEM scholarship program will continue as planned. The STEM committee is in the final selection phase, with 28 student applications vying for three $2,500.00 scholarships. The scholarships will be awarded to selected recipients in late April 2020.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc.]