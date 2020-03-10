Palmdale townhall and resource fair set for Thursday

PALMDALE – Local residents are invited to a town hall meeting in Palmdale this Thursday featuring members of the Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38300 Sierra Highway.

The town hall will provide a public forum where local residents are encouraged to take the microphone to address leadership from the Civilian Oversight Commission and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, according to organizers.

“The community is invited to tell us how they feel about public safety and their experience with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. As the Commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures,” organizers said in an email.

The town hall will also include a resource fair, featuring various departments and organizations that provide community services. Informational tables will include representatives from:

2-1-1 L.A. County

Advancing Communities Together

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Antelope Valley Chapter

Child Support Services

City of Palmdale

Civilian Oversight Commission

Immigrant Affairs

Mental Health – Palmdale Center

Military & Veteran Affairs

Probation – Pretrial Services Division & AB109

Public Social Services

Sheriff’s Department – Homeless Outreach Services Team

Sheriff’s Department – Mental Evaluation Team

For more information, call 213-253-5678 or email cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov.