Pursuit suspect ditches car, runs across freeway, struck by vehicle, arrested

SYLMAR – A deputy-involved shooting occurred at the end of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Palmdale and ended in Sylmar with the suspect running across lanes of the Golden State (5) Freeway, getting clipped by a vehicle, nearly being struck by at least four others before being tackled by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and taken into custody.

Deputies began their pursuit on the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway near Avenue S about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, March 5, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The vehicle hit a spike strip deployed by deputies near Sierra Highway about 10 p.m., but continued southbound for another 20 minutes and eventually transitioned from the Antelope Valley Freeway to the southbound Golden State Freeway, where the vehicle’s front driver side tire began sparking and the suspect stopped the vehicle and fled.

The driver tumbled down a freeway embankment from the transition road from the southbound Golden State Freeway to the Foothill (210) Freeway, regained his balance and ran across the southbound lanes of the Golden State Freeway, jumped the center median and began running across the northbound lanes.

The suspect was clipped by a vehicle, then another three vehicles and a pickup truck narrowly missed striking the suspect as he hobbled across the freeway.

Deputies chased the suspect on the freeway and at least one deputy opened fire on the suspect, who was then tackled and taken into custody, Crowder said. It was unclear if the suspect was struck by gunfire, Crowder said. One deputy was knocked to the ground by a vehicle as a driver attempted to stop. The deputy did not appear to be seriously injured.

The suspect was taken to a hospital by paramedics, but the extent of any injuries was not immediately available, Crowder said.

A second suspect was ordered out of the suspect vehicle and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s department reported that during the chase the suspect was firing shots at pursuing patrol vehicles and the department’s helicopter.

