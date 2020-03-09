Palmdale City Library to hold “Spring Into Savings” book sale

PALMDALE – The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a “Spring Into Savings” book sale this Saturday, with proceeds supporting Palmdale City Library events and programs.

The book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Gently-used hardcover and softcover books in many different genres will be available. There will also be a special selection of audiobooks, VHS, LPs, DVDs, and CDs.

“We have a large selection of like-new and gently used books,” said President of the Friends Tina Victory. “The more books you buy, the more you save. We’ve got something for everyone, so come early for best selection.”

“To kick-off our sale, we are offering a special ‘Members Only’ shopping hour from 9 to 10 a.m.,” Victory said. “Membership may be purchased at the door.”

Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a non-profit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Palmdale City Library. The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. For more information, visit www.friendsofpalmdalelibrary.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

