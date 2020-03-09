Free 2020 Census Ambassador training offered

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a free 2020 Census “Train the Trainer” workshop this Wednesday for individuals interested in becoming a certified Census Ambassador.

It’s happening from 9:30 am to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the Joshua Room of the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

The workshop will present a comprehensive overview of 2020 Census operations, how the bureau counts different populations, a review of field operations, and available resources and tools for Census Ambassadors.

Mandated by the Constitution, every ten years America comes together to count every resident in the United States. It counts our population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support vital programs for states, counties and communities — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.

“Census Ambassadors are needed to help ensure that we get a complete count of our residents so we can obtain the necessary funding for the important programs our community needs and deserves,” said Palmdale Management Analyst II Nardy Lopez.

For more information, visit https://hagasecontar.org/ or contact Nardy Lopez at 661/267-5177 or nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

