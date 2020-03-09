Drugs, cash seized during traffic stop in Rosamond; 1 arrested

ROSAMOND – A 40-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after a traffic stop in Rosamond revealed meth, cash, and an outstanding warrant, authorities said.

Marquis Davis was arrested on multiple criminal charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale and driving on a suspended license, according to Kern County inmate records.

The traffic stop that led to the arrest happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, March 8, on the 5300 block of Rosamond Boulevard, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

A Kern County deputy initiated the stop after he noticed a vehicle with expired registration.

“He contacted the driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Marquis Davis, who had had an active warrant for his arrest. During a search of Davis’ person, the deputy located two packages of suspected Methamphetamine and $1,040 in Davis’ pockets,” the news release states.

Davis was booked into the Central Receiving Facility and is being held in lieu of $37,635 bail. He is due in court Tuesday, March 10.

