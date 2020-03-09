America’s Job Center to hold pre-screening recruitment event for Northrop Grumman

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a two-day pre-screening recruitment event for Northrop Grumman this week.

It’s happening Tuesday, March 10; Wednesday, March 11; and Thursday, March 12, with sessions each day at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Available positions include aircraft painter, aircraft structures mechanic, aircraft systems mechanic, numerical control programmer, associate engineer industrial, associate engineer manufacturing, composite bonder technician, engineer tool, and material handler.

Qualified candidates must be registered on CalJobs, be US citizens, have a high school diploma/GED, and be able to pass a drug test and DOD clearance. AFAB experience is a plus.

Candidates should register for their desired event and time on www.eventbrite.com, and search for “Northrop.”

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org or call 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

