Pickup crashes into big rig on 14 Freeway in Palmdale, one killed

PALMDALE – A man driving a pickup truck was killed early Thursday morning in a crash involving a big rig on the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2:55 a.m. Thursday, March 5, near Avenue O, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation determined the pickup truck rear-ended a big rig and was dragged until it dislodged and ended up sideways across the No. 3 lane, the CHP said.

The impact of the crash was severe enough it ripped the bumper from the rear of the trailer of the semi and authorities were asked to be on the lookout for a big rig with major rear-end damage, the CHP said.

About 3:30 a.m., a SigAlert was issued for the Nos. 2 and 3 lanes of the freeway until further notice.

The name of the person killed was not disclosed.

Editor’s note: We will update this story if more information becomes available.

