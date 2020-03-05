Palmdale continues to monitor spread of coronavirus

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale continues to closely monitor the spread of coronavirus as it impacts the city’s residents and staff, city officials announced in a news release.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed four more cases of coronavirus in L.A. County, bringing the county’s total to 11.

“We are keeping a close eye on the developments with the goal of raising awareness and informing our residents on ways to keep themselves safe and prepared,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Mayor Hofbauer and city staff are participating in coronavirus update telebriefings with the County. At this time, there is no immediate threat to the local public who haven’t traveled overseas, but we are actively sharing important information on our website and our social media outlets on a daily basis. We are working closely with the appropriate agencies and health care organizations to do whatever we deem necessary to prepare for and respond to any outbreaks in Palmdale.”

“The health of our residents is of the utmost importance,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “I am confident that city staff are doing everything within their power to inform and protect our residents. In this incident, sharing timely information from various sources is critical.”

“Some of the most important steps people can take is to stay at home when they’re sick and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after using the restroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose,” said Emergency Services Coordinator Nazy Chiniforoushan. “Limiting your close contact with people who are sick, keeping surfaces and frequently touched objects clean and disinfected, and getting a flu shot are also good practices.”

The city of Palmdale advises residents to consult trusted sources for the latest, accurate information about novel coronavirus. Helpful sites include:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/…/…/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, National) http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/novel-coronavirus-2019.html

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale and City News Service.]

