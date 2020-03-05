Measure AV fails to gain enough support

LOS ANGELES – A bond measure to build a new, state-of-the-art Antelope Valley Hospital to serve the region’s 500,000 residents was defeated Tuesday.

Measure AV would have authorized the Antelope Valley Healthcare District to issue 30-Year General Obligation Bonds to keep Antelope Valley Hospital and its trauma center from closing by building a new hospital meeting California’s Earthquake Standards.

The new hospital would have allowed the region to have access to new technology, a lifesaving trauma center, the best doctors and nurses and reduced Emergency Room wait times, according to AV Hospital officials.

But the majority of voters rejected Measure AV.

According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election, 50.12% (20,976) voted “No” on Measure AV, and 49.88% (20,876) voted “Yes”.

The measure required at least two-thirds of the vote for approval.

