Man stabbed to death in Lancaster; one person detained for questioning

LANCASTER – A man was fatally stabbed Thursday during a fight in Lancaster, authorities said.

It happened around 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, on the 44200 block of Cedar Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies were responding to the location regarding a prowler call when they received additional information that there was a fight happening nearby, according to the news release.

“Deputies observed the victim lying on the ground towards the rear of the location. The victim was unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds to the upper torso,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and then transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Deputies detained one person at the scene for questioning, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives are canvassing the area for possible witnesses, video surveillance and additional evidence, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can contact 800-222-TIPS.

