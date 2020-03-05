Man arrested after high speed chase in Palmdale and Santa Clarita area

PALMDALE – A driver who allegedly engaged in a confrontation with a deputy during a traffic stop was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase in the Palmdale and Santa Clarita areas.

Deputies stopped the driver about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, near 10th Street and Avenue R and ordered him out of his car, according to Deputy Erin Liu of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The driver pushed a deputy and slammed the car door, which allegedly hit a deputy, Liu said.

The suspect fled and deputies pursued him on Soledad Canyon Road. Authorities unsuccessfully deployed a spike strip and attempted a PIT maneuver near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit on the freeway, where the suspect weaved through traffic and drove on the shoulder at speeds over 100 mph.

The pursuit ended at 5:56 p.m., when the suspect got off the 14 freeway on Sierra Highway near Angeles Forest Highway, and authorities took him into custody, according to NBC4.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.

