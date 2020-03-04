20.6 percent turnout reported in L.A. County

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced Wednesday semi-official results for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election, saying a total of 1,137,023 ballots were processed and counted, with 20.62% of eligible registered voters casting ballots.

There were 651,392 votes cast at voting centers and 485,631 votes cast by mail, he said.

There are still many outstanding ballots to be counted, which will happen once they’re verified.

“Our first ballot counting update is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 from 1 to 4 p.m,” he said.

