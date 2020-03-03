Woman hit by two vehicles and killed is ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the woman who died Friday night after she was struck by two vehicles while trying to cross the street in Lancaster.

She was 33-year-old Raylene Martinez, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, on the 43600 block of 10th Street West.

Martinez and a man were crossing 10th Street West outside of a marked crosswalk when they were both struck by a pickup truck, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“As the pedestrians were in the two way left turn lane, a pickup truck being driven by a male adult pulled into the two way left turn lane to access a local business. The driver of the pickup saw the pedestrians and swerved but was unable to avoid them,” the news release states.

“The female adult pedestrian [Martinez] fell into the northbound traffic lanes of 10th Street West and was struck by another vehicle,” the news release states.

Martinez was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The male pedestrian was also transported to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries. His name was not released.

“Alcohol or drugs are not a factor of this collision, neither is the speed of the vehicles,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466.

–