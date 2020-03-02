Protesters gather outside D.A. Jackie Lacey’s house; husband points gun [updated]

LOS ANGELES – A protest outside Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey‘s Granada Hills home early Monday was punctuated by the appearance of Lacey’s husband, who was caught on video pointing a handgun out the front door and ordering the group to leave his property.

Los Angeles police said officers were sent to the 17900 block of Mayerling Street at 5:45 a.m. Monday, March 2. No arrests or injuries were reported.

Members of Black Lives Matter who took part in the protest immediately condemned the actions of David Lacey. Activist Jasmyne Cannick posted the video online and circulated links to it via email to local media outlets. Black Lives Matter has repeatedly protested against Jackie Lacey, criticizing her for what they see as a failure to hold law enforcement officers accountable for shootings of black suspects, and accusing her of failing to meet with them to discuss the issue.

Jackie Lacey, responding at an emotional late-morning news conference, said her husband acted out of fear and is “profoundly sorry” for his actions. But she said she has been repeatedly threatened and harassed at public appearances while serving as district attorney, and she believes Black Lives Matter is more interested in trying to embarrass her than have a productive conversation about issues.

“Up until now, I have not really wanted to share with you what it’s been like, but I think it’s time, because there’s a bigger purpose here,” Lacey said. “As district attorney of L.A. County, I have received threats, some of them death threats. I have been followed, photographed while with my family, confronted at an art museum, confronted at fundraisers and even at endorsement interviews I’ve had people crash them and videotape me. And all of this is because I chose to do my job. I’m a human being. I’m a public servant. I’ve dedicated my life to the profession that stands up for victims of violent crime and I’m not ashamed of that.

“… Believe it or not the Laceys are private people,” she said. “We expect people (to) exercise their First Amendment rights, but our home is our sanctuary, and I do not believe it is fair or right for protesters to show up at the homes of people who dedicate their lives to public service.”

Lacey said she has offered to meet with members of Black Lives Matter in the past, but “I felt it should be either one-on-one or a small group. They have rejected those offers. It seems like what they like is to embarrass me and intimidate me. My hope is that one day that might change, that maybe — just maybe — … that someone will want to sit down and have a conversation that’s productive.”

Lacey said her husband’s actions Monday morning were “in fear,” and he “wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry, he’s profoundly sorry, that he meant no one any harm. … We really didn’t know what was about to happen. I too am sorry if anybody was harmed. It’s never my intent to harm any protesters. I just want to live in peace and do my job.”

Cannick, who posted the video online, wrote on her Twitter page that Lacey’s husband “pulled a gun out on Black Lives Matter activists who protested his wife in front of their house.”

“For clarity for folks outside of Los Angeles who don’t know the history, @BLMLA (Black Lives Matter Los Angeles) has been trying to meet with their elected District Attorney for years. She hasn’t met with the Black community since 2016,” Cannick tweeted.

David Lacey is heard on the video ordering protesters off of his porch, as he points the gun out the front door. A protesters can be heard asking to see Jackie Lacey, prompting her husband to again order the group off of his property.

Lacey, the county’s first black and first woman district attorney, is in a tight race for reelection during Tuesday’s primary. Her main challenge is coming from former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon.

