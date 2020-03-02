Motorist killed in northeast Antelope Valley crash

ANTELOPE VALLEY – A young man was killed Monday when he crashed his car into a utility pole in the northeastern Antelope Valley, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 1:10 a.m. Monday, March 2, on East Avenue E at 30th Street East, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

Camdyn Standley, a 19-year-old resident of Rosamond, died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office and the CHP.

The black Saturn hit the pole with such force that it moved about two feet while remaining upright, Kimball said.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation, the CHP reported.

–