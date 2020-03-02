Joe Davies Heritage Airpark to host free Blues & Blackbirds pre airshow event

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, located at 2001 E. Ave. P. will host a free Blues & Blackbirds meet and greet event on Friday, March 20, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. as a preview for the Los Angeles County Airshow.

Attendees will be able to meet and greet and have their photos taken with the Navy’s Blue Angels Demonstration Team, and the Navy’s F-35 and Air Force’s F-22 Demonstration Pilots, who will be part of the LA County Airshow at Fox Field March 21 and 22.

Food trucks will be on site, and live music will be provided by local talent “Rat Pack Ricky.”

Gates open 6:30 p.m. at the far entrance off 20th East, with disabled access available at neighboring Blackbird Airpark, off 25th East. The main gate off Rancho Vista Blvd. will be closed.

“Bring your family and your friends to an event that celebrates the Antelope Valley’s rich aerospace history and will create memories that will last a lifetime,” said Palmdale’s Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

