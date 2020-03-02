AV Fair and Event Center to host 16th annual Bridal Show

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center will host its 16th annual Bridal Show this Sunday, with close to 100 exhibitors offering everything from invitations to wedding cakes, photography to flowers, decorations to disc jockeys and jewelry to catering services.

The annual event will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, inside the H.W. Hunter Pavilion at the A.V. Fair & Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

Admission tickets are required. Admission is free if tickets are secured at avfair.com prior to the event. Admission at the door is $5, and event parking is $7.

“Our show is the largest Bridal Show in the Antelope Valley and features the best wedding [and] event professionals our community has to offer,” said event coordinator Linda Erb. “Guests are able to get professional guidance, specials offers, enter fun raffles, and experience great entertainment.”

This year’s event will feature a fashion show presented by David’s Bridal & Men’s Wearhouse, led by Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Jack Lillian. The Fun after Forty (FAF) Ballroom Dance Club will also perform on the fashion show stage. And raffle drawings will be held during the show for valuable prizes.

The A.V. Fair and Event Center booth will showcase food samples prepared by Friends of the Antelope Valley Fair’s in-house catering service, and staff will be on hand to offer creative ideas for events to be held in fairgrounds buildings, which are available for weddings, receptions, Quinceañeras and other special events.

For all Bridal Show information, contact Linda Erb at 661-948-6060, ext. 123. For a full vendor list for the A.V. Fair Bridal Show 2020, visit avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.]

