Amazon chooses Palmdale for new delivery services partners center

PALMDALE – Amazon, the e-commerce giant that was named No.1 on LinkedIn’s 2018 Top Companies list, No. 1 on the Harris Poll’s Corporate Reputation survey, and No. 2 in Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list, has chosen Palmdale as its new location in the Antelope Valley for its new Amazon Delivery Station, which will provide employment opportunities within its Delivery Services Partners concept.

It will be located at 600 Technology Drive, which formerly was home to SST Technologies and Sinclair Printing. It is expected to open by the end of 2020.

The Amazon Delivery Station will enable Amazon to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities to support the growing volume of customer orders. Delivery Services Partners is an innovative extension of the Amazon brand that offers individuals the opportunity to build and grow their own successful package delivery business with built in demand and access to Amazon’s technology and logistics experience. The Center will create hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs starting at $15 per hour.

“This proves that Palmdale is a great place to do business,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “This endeavor will create hundreds of new full and part time jobs and will further diversify our growing economy. We’re proud to be a part of a great effort to help unleash the entrepreneurial spirit here in the Antelope Valley and provide opportunities for people to grow their own businesses.”

“I’m very proud of the fact that the City will take the project from concept to design to operational so quickly,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “The fact is we were able to attract Amazon without providing them any financial incentives. It shows that major companies see Palmdale as an innovative community where they want to be so their businesses can thrive.”

“Palmdale is changing our culture to one that is business friendly and customer driven,” Murphy added. “I would like to thank our Mayor and City Council for their support and our creative staff for working so hard on this initiative.”

To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

