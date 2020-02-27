Palmdale City Library celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr.

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host a celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr., on Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. in the Chimbole Cultural Center Primrose Room, located at 38350 Sierra Hwy.

The event will feature guest speaker Keith S. Parker, former Vice Chancellor at UCLA. Essay winners from Palmdale City Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. essay will also be honored at the event.

A graduate of Indiana University, Parker began working at the Minnesota Department of Education and as an instructor in the Afro-American Studies Department at the University of Minnesota. He then embarked on a 36-year career at UCLA, culminating in the role of Assistant Vice Chancellor for Government and Community Relations. His father was a minister who knew and marched with Dr. King.

“We are thrilled to host this special event in honor of the legacy left by the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “The Library has been gradually building up to this special program by sponsoring a student essay writing contest on ‘How Do the Principles Espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Apply Today?’ As one of the judges for the contest, I can tell you that I am truly inspired by these young local students as I read their essays.”

“In collaboration with Palmdale School District, the Library made arrangements for Mr. Parker to speak three different times on March 5: once to student assemblies at SAGE Middle School, once to student leaders from the School District, and lastly at the Library for the community to attend.”

“Mr. Parker will give us some unique insights into Dr. King’s teachings and legacy,” Shupe added. “Anyone who chooses to join us at this event is sure to leave better informed and enriched for having attended.”

This event is made possible in part by a grant from Edison International Southern California Edison.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

