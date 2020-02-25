PWD offers rebate for irrigation, increases toilet & washer rebates

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Water District’s board of directors voted 5-0 at Monday’s meeting to offer a new rebate of up to $150 for customers who install weather-based irrigation controllers (WBICs), and to increase high-efficiency toilet and clothes washer rebates.

The new rebate for WBICs, also known as smart irrigation controllers, will help residents use their water more efficiently when watering their landscape. The weather-based controllers automatically adjust the irrigation based on the weather of the location, needs of the landscape and soil conditions. It is available for single-family, multi-family and commercial customers.

The Board also approved increasing toilet rebates from $60 up to $100 and clothes washer rebates from $100 up to a maximum of $150. The new amounts are more in line with what other water agencies offer.

“I am really pleased that we are offering rebates for the Weather-based Irrigation Controllers,” said Board Director Don Wilson. “There are a lot of people, including myself, who forget to adjust their controllers before or after rain. With this, you can program it and forget about it. Think of how much water can be saved.”

According to the SoCal Water$mart website, WBICs can save up to 13,500 gallons of water a year from overwatering. In addition to rebate savings, customizing landscape watering schedules can save more than $700 on water bills over the controller’s lifetime.

These new controllers can adjust for drought restrictions, do not need rain sensors and can be downloaded on a smartphone application, allowing owners to review watering schedules, fine-tune cycles and check water usage from tablets, computers and phones.

Those interested in the rebate should go to socalwatersmart.com to find the list of qualifying models. Within 90 days of purchasing a WBIC, go to PWD’s website at palmdalewater.org for the proper rebate form and drop off or mail the original receipt, rebate form and a copy of a PWD water bill. Once approved, PWD will credit the rebate amount to a customer’s account within three to four weeks.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

