Palmdale City Hall to serve as vote by mail drop off location for March 3 presidential primary

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Clerk’s office, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, is serving as a Vote By Mail drop-off location as part of the Vote by Mail Drop Off Program for the upcoming March 3 presidential primary election.

The Vote by Mail Drop Off box will be available in the City Clerk’s office Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., now through Tuesday, March 3.

“Voters have several options on how to return their Vote By Mail ballot,” said Palmdale City Clerk Becky Smith. “They can mail it with no postage necessary, bring it in-person to a Vote by Mail drop off location, or new this year, they may bring it to any voting center in Los Angeles County.”

Palmdale will have two voting centers near City Hall: the former Palmdale Courthouse, located at 38256 Sierra Highway, and in the Joshua Room of the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. Both of these locations will open for public voting starting Saturday, Feb. 29, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find voting center locations and hours throughout Los Angeles County, visit https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc . To register to vote or to check registration status, visit https://lavote.net/home/voting-elections/voter-registration/register-to-vote/register

For more information, call Palmdale’s City Clerk’s Office at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

