Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed Palmdale man

PALMDALE – Authorities have arrested the driver who fled the scene after allegedly running a red light and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Feb. 8.

Hector Lara, 26, of Palmdale turned himself in at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station on Feb. 24 and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. Lara was released less than eight hours later after posting bond, according to LASD inmate records.

The motorcyclist, 37-year-old Michael Davis of Palmdale, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, on 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

Davis was riding a motorcycle southbound on 15th Street West through a green light at Rancho Vista Boulevard when he was struck by Lara’s Honda Civic as it traveled westbound through a red light at the intersection, sheriff’s officials said.

Lara allegedly fled the collision scene on foot.

Lara is due back in court on March 26, according to LASD inmate records. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

