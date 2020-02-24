Palmdale man found shot dead in downtown L.A. apartment

LOS ANGELES – Coroner’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot dead this past weekend in an apartment in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting victim was identified as 27-year-old Ralph Kellum IV, of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Police were dispatched at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, to a shooting call in the 1300 block of South Flower Street, near Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers found Kellum suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Kellum was found in an apartment building, according to KTLA5.

No other immediate information was released by police.

Editor’s note: We will update this story if more details become available.