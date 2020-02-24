LA County approves bonds for affordable housing in Palmdale

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors at its Feb. 18 meeting issued $35 million in housing bonds to build 101 units as part of the Juniper Grove apartment complex in Palmdale.

“This funding represents more than just bonds for housing; this is an investment into our Antelope Valley communities for people in need,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a news release. “I am grateful to the city of Palmdale, Meta Housing Corporation and the other stakeholders who have worked to make this vital project a reality.”

Meta Housing Corporation is coordinating the project and will receive the funds, which will be allocated through the Los Angeles County Development Authority from the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The project is located at the southeast corner of Division Street and Avenue R in Palmdale and will consist of 49 one-bedroom units, 27 two-bedroom units and 25 three-bedroom units. There will be 50 units reserved for households with incomes that do not exceed 30 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) for the Los Angeles Metropolitan Statistical Area (this is adjusted for household size, as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development).

There are five units reserved for households with incomes that do not exceed 50 percent of the AMI and 44 units reserved for households with incomes that do not exceed 60 percent of the AMI.

There will be 49 units occupied by people who are formerly homeless and those with mental illness. The two remaining units will be designated for managers. These affordability requirements will remain in effect for 55 years.

