Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man in his 20’s died on Saturday after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into an electric pole in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal single-vehicle collision happened around 12:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, on the 200 block of West Avenue K, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The motorcyclist was riding west on Avenue K from Sierra Highway, traveling at the speed of traffic, according to the news release.

“The rider changed lanes and for an unknown reason began to lose control of the motorcycle. The rider collided into the curb line of Avenue K and an electric pole. The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire personnel,” the news release states.

The rider’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“The cause of the collision is still under investigation but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact investigators from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s traffic office at 661-948-8466.

