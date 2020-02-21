Park Watch Night Coming to Joshua Hills Park in Palmdale on March4

PALMDALE – The city Of Palmdale’s public security officer division staff and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies will host a Park Watch Night on Wednesday, March 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Joshua Hills Park, located at 3110 Fairfield Ave., off of Via Del Rio, in Palmdale.

“Stop by and meet city employees from various departments that help make the parks beautiful, fun and safe each day,” said Supervising Public Security Officer Danny Cortez. “Get updates and discuss issues or concerns with the Sheriff’s Department and the city. You bring your family and we’ll provide the music, games and snacks for this interactive meeting.”

Similar to Neighborhood Watch, the goal of Park Watch is to prevent crime and vandalism through community involvement.

Additional Park Watch meetings will be held on Wednesday, April 8, at Domenic Massari Park; Wednesday, May 6, at Desert Sands Park; and Wednesday, June 3, at Manzanita Park. Meeting times are 5 to 7 p.m.

“If you are unable to attend the meetings we ask that you still participate in Park Watch by simply reporting suspicious or illegal activity to the Sheriff’s Department, and vandalism, maintenance or other issues by calling the city of Palmdale’s 94-PRIDE hotline,” Cortez added.

For more information call 661-267-5181.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

