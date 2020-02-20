Former principal gets 15 to life for deadly DUI crash

LANCASTER – A former elementary school principal who was drunk when she veered into oncoming traffic in the Palmdale area, killing another driver, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in state prison.

Mary Noel Kruppe, 37, of Pearblossom, was convicted Feb. 3 of one count each of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Kruppe was the principal at Enterprise Elementary School in Lancaster at the time of the Nov. 15, 2018, crash.

Kruppe was driving her 2014 Jeep Wrangler southbound on 50th Street East, north of Avenue P, when she veered left into oncoming traffic, according to evidence presented at the trial. This caused a head-on collision with a Mazda being driven in the opposite direction by Jessica Ordaz, 29, of Lancaster, who died of her injuries.

Kruppe was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Kruppe’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.19 percent — more than twice the legal limit — two hours after the crash, according to Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hilton.

She was arrested that night by California Highway Patrol investigators and has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

