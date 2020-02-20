DryTown Water Park announces 2020 schedule

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s DryTown Water Park, located at 3850 East Avenue S, has announced its operating schedule and events calendar for 2020.

“We will be open May 23 through Sept. 13 with 89 operating days this year, giving people more opportunities than ever before to enjoy the affordable, safe, and family fun atmosphere that you expect at DryTown Water Park,” said DryTown Supervisor Tim Miller.

Some of the special highlights of the year include:

School Days , 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 28, 29 and June 1. School groups converge at DryTown Water Park to celebrate the end of their school year. School groups receive special discounted pricing.

, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 28, 29 and June 1. School groups converge at DryTown Water Park to celebrate the end of their school year. School groups receive special discounted pricing. Sundown at DryTown , 7 to 10 p.m., June 5, 13, 19, 27; July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; and Aug. 8. A popular nighttime event where people can cool down from the summer’s heat.

, 7 to 10 p.m., June 5, 13, 19, 27; July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; and Aug. 8. A popular nighttime event where people can cool down from the summer’s heat. Splash Theater , 5 to 10 p.m., July 11, 18, 25; and Aug. 1. Enjoy dinner, nighttime water fun, and some popular movies.

, 5 to 10 p.m., July 11, 18, 25; and Aug. 1. Enjoy dinner, nighttime water fun, and some popular movies. Family Fun Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m., Aug. 14, 21, 28, and Sept. 4. New for 2020. Bring the entire family after school or work to cool down from the heat. Guests receive special pricing for this event.

Season passes are available now online at www.drytownwaterpark.com. Palmdale residents should select the “Palmdale Pass” option. Non-residents should select the “Season Pass” option. The water park office opens on Monday, April 6, at 3 p.m.

“Make plans now to come to DryTown Water Park and experience what’s new this year!” Miller said.

DryTown is the Antelope Valley’s only water park. It is a six-acre Old West mining town-themed aquatic park featuring a 925-foot lazy river, a 35-foot waterslide tower with three waterslides and splashdown pool, a four-lane racer slide, and a 6,000 square foot children’s water playground with spray features. It also features Dusty’s Grill; a General Store with souvenirs and sundries; covered picnic area; and a large grassy area for group outings. Parking is free.

For more information about DryTown, group rates, cabana rentals or private rentals, visit www.DryTownWaterPark.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

