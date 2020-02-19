Trump greeted by Lancaster mayor during visit to Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – President Donald Trump traveled to the Los Angeles area Tuesday to meet with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games and attend fundraising events in Beverly Hills.

Trump arrived aboard Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport and was greeted on the tarmac by Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris and Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu.

In a news release, Parris said he was “honored to represent the city of Lancaster in welcoming our President to California.”

“President Trump has been fighting for communities across America to combat crime, create strong middle-class jobs, and prioritize the interests of Americans,” Parris said in the news release.

Among those traveling with the president were adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.After his arrival at LAX, Trump climbed aboard a helicopter for a short trip to Santa Monica Airport, from which a motorcade carried him to the Montage Beverly Hills, where he arrived at 5:19 p.m. amid groups of dueling supporters and protesters chanting, “USA USA USA” and “Four more years” versus “Lock Him Up.”

Trump met with the LA2028 Olympic Committee officials and signed a document he said was the federal government’s “total support” of Los Angeles for the games.

Trump was joined at the meeting by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and McCarthy.

Trump fielded some shouted questions, including one about Los Angeles County’s homeless situation.

“We’re really taking a role in it,” Trump said. “I see it, I see what’s happening to LA, I see what’s happening to San Francisco, I see what’s happening to some great cities … you have needles, you have things that we don’t want to discuss all over the streets.”

Trump then participated in a fundraiser for Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.

Democratic National Committee spokesman John Weber issued a statement calling Trump’s fundraising swing “shameful.”

“Just after proposing devastating cuts to California families’ Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, Donald Trump is spending time with the only Californians he’s ever cared about: ultra-wealthy donors,” Weber said.

“Californians deserve a president who prioritizes the needs of working families over the demands of a few powerful special interests, and this November, we’ll send one to the White House.”

Trump most recently visited the Los Angeles area in September, attending a pair of fundraisers but making no public appearances. That trip also included a visit to San Diego, where he attended another fundraiser and traveled to Otay Mesa to view construction of the border wall.

Trump also visited Southern California last April, attending a fundraising event in Beverly Hills and a private dinner at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf club.

The visit was Trump’s fourth to the Los Angeles area as president. He has spent little time in the Los Angeles area during his administration, compared to his Democratic predecessor and various Democratic presidential hopefuls.

–