High school teacher in Palmdale accused of sexual relationship with student

PALMDALE – A teacher at Pete Knight High School in Palmdale was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student.

Anthony Faaborg, 53, was taken into custody at his home in Palmdale and was jailed in lieu of $975,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau, who presented their case on Jan. 30 to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, resulting in the filing of 17 criminal counts against Faaborg.

He is set to be arraigned Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Lancaster courthouse on five counts each of committing a lewd act on a child 14 or 15 years old and sexual penetration of a person under 16, four counts of oral copulation of a person under 16 and three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials did not release a booking photo for Faaborg, who is listed on the Pete Knight High School website as an Air Force junior ROTC advisor.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau by calling 877-710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

–