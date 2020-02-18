Voter registration deadline is Tuesday evening for March 3 Presidential Primary

LOS ANGELES – Tuesday evening at one minute to midnight is the deadline to register to vote for the March 3 presidential primary election.

Would-be voters can register online at lavote.net or mail in a voter registration form, which can be found at libraries, post offices and most government agencies.

However, if eligible voters miss the deadline, they can still go to any voter center countywide and cast a conditional ballot with same-day registration. Once eligibility is verified, the ballot will be tallied, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan.

As part of a new voting system designed by Los Angeles County, voting will begin on Feb. 22 and continue through March 3. Voters can vote anytime during those 12 days and at any voting center they like, near their home or work or other convenient location. However, polling locations in place for years in many neighborhoods may no longer be available, so voters should check their options in advance.

Residents who are unsure about their registration status can check online, also at lavote.net.

–