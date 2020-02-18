Task force arrests Vegas homicide suspect in the AV

PALMDALE – A suspect wanted in a killing in Las Vegas was arrested Monday in the Antelope Valley by a combined Los Angeles police and FBI task force with assistance from the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau.

The arrest of Davon Hickman took place around 12:40 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, on 170th Street East, after his vehicle was stopped by officers from the SEB, Laura Eimiller of the FBI told City News Service.

The arrest was made without incident.

Hickman, 33, was wanted in connection with a Las Vegas homicide, Eimiller said.

Hickman is the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the death of Jabar Anderson, a 44-year-old man who was robbed and shot in a Las Vegas apartment on Dec. 30, according to media reports. Anderson’s body was found in California in a burned car on New Year’s Eve, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. [Read more here.]

The next step will be to extradite Hickman back to Las Vegas to face murder charges.

#LASD SEB SWAT operation in the Lake Los Angeles Lancaster area has concluded. Murder suspect in custody. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/uVWCTGr4QZ — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 18, 2020

