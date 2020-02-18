The Antelope Valley Times

Former Palmdale High student reaches $5 million sexual abuse settlement

Ex-coach Marcus Williams is required to register as a sex offender. [Image via Megan’s Law website]
LANCASTER – Attorneys representing an ex-Palmdale High School student who gave birth to a child fathered by the former girls’ basketball coach announced a $5 million settlement of her lawsuit against the Antelope Valley Union High School District.

“This settlement is one of the largest against a California school district in a single plaintiff sexual abuse case,” said plaintiff’s attorney Saul Wolf. “The size of the settlement reflects that tremendous damage suffered by our client and blatant failure of school officials to supervise Williams and protect our client.”

Wolf filed a notice of settlement with Lancaster Superior Court Judge Wendy Chang on Jan. 10.

The ex-coach, Marcus Williams, then 38, pleaded no contest to seven felony counts for sexually abusing plaintiff Jane DN Doe, who was 14 years old at the time, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys’ court papers, which say he was required to register as a sex offender.

The lawsuit alleged that Williams had been convicted of burglary of a vehicle before the district hired him. He also had been previously dismissed from his coaching job at Paraclete High School, a private Catholic campus in Lancaster, for misconduct, including the sending of inappropriate text messages to female students, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys’ court papers.

The complaint also alleged that several AVUHSD staff members and administrators failed to report sexual activity between Williams and the plaintiff, who became pregnant by the coach at age 15.

Williams stated in a sworn declaration that based on his prior history of arrest, “it is apparent that Antelope Valley Union High School District/Palmdale High School should not have hired me as a coach to work with female students.”

In their court papers, defense attorneys stated that no one knew of the Doe-Williams relationship after it began in December 2015 until the next month, when the two were found alone in Williams’ car at night by a sheriff’s deputy. Williams was fired the next day.

Williams admitted to the improper relationship, according to the defense lawyers, who also stated in their court papers that Paraclete High did not fire the coach, but instead decided not to renew his contract.

  1. How in Heaven’s Holy Name do teachers think they can get away with improper actions against young children? How?
    Anyone?
    Crickets…

    Reply

  2. Wrong, He would have to have custody of the child to get child support. I don’t think a judge would give him custody with his history. She might be able to get child support from him.

    Reply

    Reply

    • Ron is blaming a 14 year old child that was sexually abused. Marcus Williams has a history as a predator and should never have been allowed to be around children. $5 million is reasonable because those responsible for keeping child predators away from children, failed.

      Reply

  7. I would agree with this settlement if this was a rape case, but it’s not, it was consensual and I seriously doubt she is suffering any emotional trauma and crying herself to sleep at night, instead she will be laughing herself to the bank in her new Escalade.

    Reply

    • No, it was not consensual. She was 14 and he was 38, and in a position of authority. Even he recognizes he should not be allowed around female students. Of course you would have to bring up the Escalade in your comment. I hope you don’t have any children, because I’m sure if your 14 year old daughter became pregnant by a 38 year old man that was her teacher, you would blame her, and further traumatize her. Lot’s in the world like you though.

      Reply

      • You forget that this is the ghetto, where 99% of children are accidents and most parents only care about their children if they get hit by a Pepsi truck, and then that kid becomes the most precious thing in their life (cha ching!) and 14 is old enough to make rational decisions, like telling her parents what was going on in the first place, or perhaps she did and her parents told her exactly how to handle it to guarantee a sweet payday for the future. But the money won’t last long, her whole family will want a piece of the pie and lawyer fees will take a chunk, and anything she borrowed against the settlement in the last 4 years. Law firms will loan you money in sure-fire cases because they know if they get fired they lose control of the money and can only sue later on and the money might be gone by then, so they let people borrow against the future settlement.

        Reply

    • Modelo: Minors cannot legally consent to sex: California (PC261.5). This was a rape case; statutory rape, although it is more defined in law. Stay away from children because you believe it is lawful for an adult male, 38 years old to violate a 14 year old girl.

      Reply

      • When did this become about criminal law? That part has already been resolved. This is about whether or not the girl deserves 5 mil and if the school district should have to pay it. I will inform my 11 year old son and 13 year old daughter I must stay away from them and am moving to Istanbul.

        Reply

    • Modelovirus is another another idiot living among us in the AV. He’s a product of a parent into beastiality. Please ignore.

      Reply

      • That’s good advice Andre, I will just ignore you as you request. I will check records at the orphanage and see if there is any data regarding what my parents were into.

        Reply

  8. so he’ll be getting some of that money since he’s the father of the baby born into her family, am I right or wrong ?

    Reply

