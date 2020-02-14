Lancaster man shot to death in Van Nuys, search for suspects continues

VAN NUYS – A Lancaster man was one of two men fatally shot in Van Nuys on Tuesday, and police are searching for three or four suspects who fled the scene.

The incident was reported around 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the 15000 block of Wyandotte Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“When the officers arrived, they observed a victim laying on top of a second victim on the front porch of the residence. Both appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds,” according to an LAPD news release.

Kenneth Mendez, 22, of Van Nuys was pronounced dead at the scene, and Fernando Lopez, 37, of Lancaster, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Witnesses told police they heard an argument on the porch and heard gunshots. Police are looking for three or four men who ran from the scene and sped away in a car.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call homicide investigators at 818-374-1925; 877-LAPD-24-7, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.

–