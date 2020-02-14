Authorities seek public help to find 18-year-old missing woman from Lancaster

LOS ANGELES – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find an 18-year-old Lancaster woman with “diminished mental capacity” who went missing in South Los Angeles.

Kaliyah McGowan, of Lancaster, was last seen Feb. 6 around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 59th Street, near South Vermont Avenue, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

McGowan is described as black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 280 pounds, with black short hair and brown eyes, Crowder said. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans.

Authorities circulated a photo of McGowan and encouraged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.