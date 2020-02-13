Palmdale man dies after being struck by vehicle in Littlerock area

LITTLEROCK – A Palmdale man died early Thursday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the Littlerock area, authorities said.

The collision happened around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, on Avenue T, just west of 94th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The pedestrian was walking eastbound on Avenue T when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet, the CHP report states.

“[The motorist] was driving eastbound on Avenue T, west of 94th Street East, when he suddenly felt an impact to the front of his vehicle. The front of [the] vehicle collided with [the pedestrian] causing him to travel through the windshield,” the CHP report states.

The motorist, 40-year-old Shilo Schopp of Littlerock, stopped to render aid as was assisted by American Medical Response personnel who were traveling through the area, according to the CHP news release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification but he was a 59-year-old Palmdale resident, according to the CHP report.

Schopp sustained minor cuts and was transported to Palmdale Regional Medical Center for treatment.

“Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” according to the CHP report.

–