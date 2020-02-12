L.A. County OKs $200,000 in funding for youth home

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved $200,000 in funding to help acquire a single-family home in the Antelope Valley to house at-risk and transition-age youth 12 to 18 years old.

The young people — who might otherwise find themselves homeless — will be able to stay housed in their community and receive services and treatment, including mental health support and crisis intervention.

“Through this partnership, we look forward to helping young adults set themselves up for the future, rather than worrying about where they are going to live tomorrow,” said Emilio Salas, acting executive director of the Los Angeles County Development Authority. “The board’s support of these endeavors helps us inch closer to ending homelessness in Los Angeles County.”

The home will be owned and operated by Penny Lane Center, which serves more than 3,500 young people and families, providing therapeutic residential services, foster family placements and other services. PLC has agreed to maintain the home as a residential center for at least five years.

