AV Hospital continues community town hall meetings

LANCASTER – Local residents are invited to attend Antelope Valley Hospital’s (AV Hospital) upcoming town hall meetings to learn more about future plans for the hospital. Chief Executive Officer Edward Mirzabegian will give a brief presentation and answer questions from attendees. The town halls will take place at the hospital’s Community Resource Center – Auditorium on the following dates.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Monday, March 2 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

AV Hospital is aiming to build a new state-of-the-art medical center. California Assembly Bill 2190 requires healthcare facilities to demolish, replace, or retrofit hospital buildings that do not meet seismic safety regulations and standards. AV Hospital, built in 1955, does not meet those standards.

“We are excited to offer these opportunities for the public to learn more about Antelope Valley Hospital’s plans for growth,” Mirzabegian said. “We have treated millions of patients over the years and we look forward to treating many more for generations to come.”

The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors recently approved a resolution to ask voters for up to $350 million to help finance the new hospital. That initiative will appear on the March 3 ballot. All costs exceeding this amount will be financed privately and all public spending will be governed by strict audit and oversight provisions.

“Antelope Valley Hospital’s emergency department serves more than 130,000 patients a year, and that number continues to increase. We are also the only trauma center in the region,” Mirzabegian continued. “A new AV Hospital will have more capacity in the emergency department to meet the needs of our growing community.”

The town hall meetings are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. More information regarding future plans for AV Hospital can be found at new.avhospital.org.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–