Woman found dead in car in Palmdale was homeless

PALMDALE – The woman found dead early Friday morning in a car in a motel parking lot in Palmdale was homeless, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

She was identified as 40-year-old Claudia Boston, according to coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz said.

Boston’s body was discovered around 3:50 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the 400 block of Palmdale Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered an unresponsive female, seated on the passenger side of a car parked at the location,” according to a sheriff’s statement.

There were no immediate signs of trauma, according to the sheriff’s statement.

Boston’s cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County coroner’s office.

